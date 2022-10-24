Restoration of Spencer’s iconic rocket slide is now complete

By KUOO Radio
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
SPENCER, Iowa (KUOO) - Restoration work on Spencer’s iconic rocket slide is now complete. Officials with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department say a ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. this coming Friday, Oct. 28, at East Leech Park in Spencer.

The slide, which had been deteriorating for a number of years, recently underwent months of extensive restoration.

The public is invited to attend the event this Friday.

