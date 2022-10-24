SCPD to take part in Drug Take Back event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department has announced it will take part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The bi-annual event is an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unused prescription medication at one of the collection sites manned by a Sioux City police officer.

This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at four locations in Sioux City: Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.; Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Dr.; Walgreens, 101 Pierce St.; and Walmart, 3101 Floyd Blvd.

Last year, at the anonymous event, police collected over 250 pounds of medication for disposal.

The DEA and its partners collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

“Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA and the Sioux City Police Department are working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths,” according to a news release issued by the Sioux City Police Department.

