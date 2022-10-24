SCPD to take part in Drug Take Back event

(KPLC)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department has announced it will take part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The bi-annual event is an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unused prescription medication at one of the collection sites manned by a Sioux City police officer.

This year’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at four locations in Sioux City: Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.; Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Dr.; Walgreens, 101 Pierce St.; and Walmart, 3101 Floyd Blvd.

Last year, at the anonymous event, police collected over 250 pounds of medication for disposal.

The DEA and its partners collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

“Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA and the Sioux City Police Department are working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths,” according to a news release issued by the Sioux City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field fire north of Wisner fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions.
Update: Wisner residents allowed to return home after field fires forced evacuations late Sunday afternoon.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA
Severe Weather Outlook
As Sunday evening severe storms move out, cooler weather to start moving in
State Patrol: 62-year-old man lost his life in an accident near Harrisburg, SD

Latest News

Siouxlanders have their picture taken with their pets at the Siouxland Humane Society's Paws 'N...
Siouxland Humane Society announces ‘Paws ‘N Claus’ event
Tractor auction near Westfield, Iowa.
Tractor auction draws hundreds to Westfield, IA
There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
UPDATE: Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
The Korean War Soldiers which will become the memorial at the park are being created and...
Second annual Freedom Ball surpasses first year