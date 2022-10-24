Second annual Freedom Ball surpasses first year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Funds raised by the second annual Freedom Ball on Saturday, Oct. 14, will ensure a Korean War Memorial at Siouxland Freedom Park in 2023.

According to a news release, $295,000 was secured for the park thanks to the funds raised by the event and a $100,000 Gilchrist Foundation matching grant.

Park officials said they feel a Korean War Memorial would be a perfect complement to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the park.

“With Korea being the ‘forgotten war’, officials want to make sure Korean War veterans, along with other members of the public, have a place to come heal and learn about the sacrifices made before them,” said Pam Miller, vice president of Siouxland Freedom Park.

The Korean War soldiers, who will become the park memorial, are being created and constructed by Dan Lee and his staff at Port Neal Welding Company. There will be 19 life-size, stainless-steel soldiers when the project is complete. They’ll be modeled after those in Washington, D.C., but will be 2-D instead of 3-D.

Last year nearly $250,000 was raised at the Freedom Ball. Those funds went directly to the museum-quality exhibits and displays that will be featured inside the Interpretive Center. These exhibits, which will cost approximately $400,000, will contain features unique to Siouxland and tell the story of the heroism and patriotism of our veterans.

The goal of the Interpretive Center is to educate and empower visitors while paying tribute to those who have served. A volunteer committee is working closely with Blue Water Studio to plan the exhibits.

The 3rd annual Freedom Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.