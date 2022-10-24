Sioux City man sentenced for meth conspiracy

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 21 to 12 years in federal prison on meth conspiracy charges.

According to a news release by the United States Attorney’s Office, on April 29, 2022, 41-year-old Luis Sanchez, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and distribution of meth.

In 2014, Sanchez was previously convicted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa for the distribution of methamphetamine.

Evidence showed that from Jan. 2021 through Sept. 2021, Sanchez and others distributed more than eight pounds of methamphetamine. The evidence further showed that on three occasions in 2021, Sanchez distributed more than 150 grams of methamphetamine to individuals cooperating with law enforcement.

Sanchez must serve a term of eight years of supervised release following imprisonment. He remains in the custody of the United States Marshal and will remain in custody pending transportation to federal prison.

