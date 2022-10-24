Sioux City woman awaits sentencing on federal meth conspiracy charges

(Source: Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City woman awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to meth conspiracy in federal court on Friday, Oct. 21.

Evidence showed that 58-year-old Kimberly Hansen was involved in a conspiracy that distributed at least 15 kilograms of methamphetamine from June 2017 through August 2019.

Via the mail, Hansen received multiple ounces to pounds of methamphetamine from a local conspiracy leader. Hansen also traveled to California at least six times to acquire pounds of methamphetamine which she brought back to Sioux City for redistribution.

Sentencing will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Hansen was taken into custody by the United States Marshal after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release following imprisonment.

