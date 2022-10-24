Siouxland Humane Society announces ‘Paws ‘N Claus’ event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland nonprofit is bringing back its holiday-themed fundraiser in November.

The Siouxland Humane Society has announced its annual “Paws ‘N Claus” fundraiser to support homeless and neglected animals in Siouxland.

The event, which features professional photographs of families with or without their pets, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St., Ste. 109. Families can also choose to have photos with or without Santa.

Appointments can be scheduled online.

Established in 1889, the Siouxland Humane Society is a non-profit that provides programs and services that promote the humane treatment of animals in the Siouxland area. Money raised from Paws ‘N Claus will directly benefit the care for the thousands of homeless, neglected and abused animals.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.