SportsFource Extra Rewind Week 9

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week 9 of high school football was thrilling from teams wrapping up the last week of the regular season, to others starting their journey in the playoffs hoping to keep moving on in those brackets.

Here are some of the top plays from Week 9 in this week’s SportsFource Rewind:

We’ll start off the rewind with Remsen St. Mary’s Cael Ortmann. We know he can throw but watch him show off on the ground as he jukes out the defenders on his way to find paydirt. He reaches out that arm in the Hawks 76-0 shutout win.

To West Lyon, Ryer Crichton rolls out faking the pass then decides to take this one on his own tucking the ball under and taking Estherville on a wild ride for a nice gain.

Cole Ritchie with Sioux City East continuing to break records as he rolls out to find Kellyn Jacobson. Ritchie put up nine total touchdowns on the day against Sioux City West setting a single-game record, and tying a state record.

To Moville, Drew Kluender sends one up top to Eric McGill who makes it look easy in the endzone as the Wildcats go on to a 42-0 win.

Central Lyon George Little Rock’s Zach Lutmer finding his guy here with a nice easy pass over the middle to Reece Vander Zee who sends the defender spinning and he’s off to the endzone.

In Le Mars, Gehlen Catholic’s Connor Kraft fires the spiral to Keaten Bonderson who gets the catch and leaps over the line for the touchdown.

Back to the Metro, Sioux City North’s Demarico Young gets the hand off and takes it all the way around town and into the endzone. Young set a new North single season rushing touchdown record finishing with 18.

And finishing off in Pierce, Nebraska commit Ben Brahmer was all over the endzone catching the nice pass and trotting in for the score.

