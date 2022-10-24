Tractor auction draws hundreds to Westfield, IA

Tractor auction near Westfield, Iowa.
Tractor auction near Westfield, Iowa.(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFIELD, Iowa (KTIV) - A tractor auction with more than 120 antique tractors took place on Monday, Oct. 24, near Westfield, Iowa, drawing people from all over. Hundreds of people gathered in person and online for an auction of the Ray Hoffman Jr. Estate.

Hoffman, a resident of Westfield, collected all makes and models of tractor including John Deere, Oliver, Farmall and Minneapolis-Moline.

He died at the age of 91 this June. Brock Auction Company was on site to conduct the auction.

