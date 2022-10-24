USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp

USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court...
USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court Justice of the United States.(United States Postal Service via usps.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field fire north of Wisner fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions.
Update: Wisner residents allowed to return home after field fires forced evacuations late Sunday afternoon.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
UPDATE: Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries

Latest News

IDOT reopens I-29/Hwy. 20 ramp
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
Woodbury Co. man serving life sentence dies