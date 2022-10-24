Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars Iowa in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.

A U.S. Marshal wrote in a court filing that Merrick left for work on July 18, 2022 but she never returned to the residential re-entry center.

Reports from 2019 indicate Merrick was the getaway driver of a U-Haul truck used after the robbery. Philip White, the other person involved, received two separate federal sentences totaling more than a decade.

The pair were eventually stopped by police in rural Plymouth County after police used stop sticks to bring the box truck to a halt.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Field fire north of Wisner fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions.
Update: Wisner residents allowed to return home after field fires forced evacuations late Sunday afternoon.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
UPDATE: Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
Sheriff’s office confirms bank robbery in Onawa, IA
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries

Latest News

Woman who escaped federal custody in Sioux City back in custody
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries
Sioux City man sentenced for meth conspiracy
Siouxland Humane Society announces ‘Paws ‘N Claus’ event
Second annual Freedom Ball surpasses first year