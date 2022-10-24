Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars Iowa in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.

A U.S. Marshal wrote in a court filing that Merrick left for work on July 18, 2022 but she never returned to the residential re-entry center.

Reports from 2019 indicate Merrick was the getaway driver of a U-Haul truck used after the robbery. Philip White, the other person involved, received two separate federal sentences totaling more than a decade.

The pair were eventually stopped by police in rural Plymouth County after police used stop sticks to bring the box truck to a halt.

