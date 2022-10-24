Woodbury Co. man serving life sentence dies

(piqsels)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - Simon Curtis Tunstall of Woodbury County was pronounced dead due to natural causes at around 11:14 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Officials say 66-year-old Tunstall had been housed at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center due to a chronic illness. He had been serving a life sentence for the crime of first-degree murder. His sentence began on March 31, 1987.

