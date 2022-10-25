Assessing Sioux City’s business health as retailers arrive, new development slows

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You’ve probably noticed new retail businesses in town: Crumbl Cookie, Boot Barn and Aldi, just to name a few. We set out to gauge the overall business health of Sioux City, but exact metrics are difficult to come by.

KTIV spoke with officials in private business, real estate and the local government to get their sense on how Sioux City’s businesses are faring.

Think of it this way: All of those large retailers you can think of took a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. But now that we’re on the backside of the pandemic all of those companies are rushing in, claiming any available retail space that’s not already occupied.

For now, that’s good news for business in Sioux City. New stores like Crumbl Cookies, HOTWORX and Fazoli’s give consumers more options than they had pre-pandemic, says Chris Bogenrief.

“I’d say the overall health, though, of our local economy is pretty strong and stayed pretty resilient all the way through the pandemic,” said Chris Bogenrief, the president of NAI United, a commercial real estate company.

The resurgence of retail businesses could soon hit a brick wall, caused in large part to a lack of space.

“It’s just pent-up demand from the last two years, that was unmet, and they filled the vacant spaces. But what you did not see is much retail development, because construction costs went through the roof because of supply chain issues,” said Bogenrief.

City officials say they don’t keep a list of active businesses, making it difficult to calculate how many businesses Sioux City has gained or lost. Officials say the city does not recruit new businesses, but it does try and incentivize new development.

“Yes, I think with the growth that’s occurring here, you’re going to see some new, some new shopping areas, they may look a little different, you know, they won’t be large malls, probably. But you are going to see some new development occur over the next couple of years,” said Marty Dougherty, the economic development director for Sioux City.

Crumbl Cookies is one of those new retailers. With 600 stores, they chose Sioux City for a new location that opened this September.

“Almost on the daily, we were having customers come in and say you should come to Sioux City come to Sioux City. And so we came down and checked out the market. We liked the research that we saw and found an awesome location here next to Stone Bru, and decided that we couldn’t pass on it,” said Colby Wilson, the area manager for Crumbl Cookies.

Bogengrief says it can be even more difficult to assess small business health. But a study his company conducted showed more businesses actually opened their doors during the pandemic here in Sioux City than had to close.

