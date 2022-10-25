Chilly day across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning we were in the 30s and 20s, but now we have warmed up into the low 50s and upper 40s with clear sunny skies. Downside is that we are seeing wind out of the northwest up to 15 miles per hour which is giving us feels like temperatures in the 40s and even upper 30s in some spots. Shaping up to be a chilly fall day in Siouxland.

For the rest of today, we will see clouds in our northern counties that will eventually pass through Siouxland later this afternoon allowing plenty of sunshine. With the sunny skies we will see our highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s which is near normal highs for this time of year. Our wind will also be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 25 miles per hour. This will give us feels like temperatures in the 50s for most of the afternoon.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 30s and upper 20s across the region with our wind on the calmer side out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we will see clear skies tonight. Looking to be a nice fall night ahead of us.

The next couple of days our rain chances do increase. Wednesday afternoon we have a chance of scattered showers. Our highest chance of seeing rain will be on Thursday. As of right now, it looks like the rain will start in the afternoon of Thursday. We will have more details and timing on the showers as we get closer to Thursday.

