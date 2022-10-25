City of Sioux City announces Seventh Street closure

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of 7th Street beginning Oct. 31.

The closure will be between Pearl and Douglas Streets and will allow W.A. Klinger to complete repairs to an adjacent building. The closure is expected to be complete Nov. 6.

A detour will be posted using Douglas Street, 8th Street, and Pearl Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs.

