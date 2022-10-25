City of Sioux City announces Seventh Street closure

The City of Sioux City will close a portion of Seventh Street beginning Oct. 31.
The City of Sioux City will close a portion of Seventh Street beginning Oct. 31.(Sioux City Engineering Division)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of 7th Street beginning Oct. 31.

The closure will be between Pearl and Douglas Streets and will allow W.A. Klinger to complete repairs to an adjacent building. The closure is expected to be complete Nov. 6.

A detour will be posted using Douglas Street, 8th Street, and Pearl Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in a Russian court of drug possession and...
Brittany Griner Appeal Denied
Rishi Sunak, new Prime Minister of the UK
Rishi Sunak named as the new Prime Minister of the UK
Dog Walk Forecast: Kota
Dog Walk Forecast: Kota
Cool morning across Siouxland
Cool morning across Siouxland