Cool morning across Siouxland

By Jacob Howard
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! Currently we are starting off on the cool side with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with feels like temperatures in the mid 20s as our wind is up to 10 miles per hour out of the west. We are dealing with some clouds passing through the region, but for the most part we are mostly clear this morning.

For today, we will see those clouds from this morning pass through Siouxland fairly quickly allowing plenty of sunshine for today. With the sunny skies we will see our highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s which is near normal highs for this time of year. Our wind will also be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour with gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 30s and upper 20s across the region with our wind on the calmer side out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we will see clear skies tonight. Looking to be a nice fall night ahead of us.

The next couple of days our rain chances do increase. Wednesday afternoon we have a chance of scattered showers. Our highest chance of seeing rain will be on Thursday. As of right now, it looks like the rain will start in the afternoon of Thursday. We will have more details and timing on the showers as we get closer to Thursday.

I’ll have more details in my full weather coming up on News 4 Today!

