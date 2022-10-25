Monday morning high-speed pursuit extends across multiple NE counties

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Nebraska were involved in a high-speed pursuit in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, it was around 2:30 a.m. when their office received radio traffic of a vehicle failing to stop for Norfolk Police. Shortly after the sheriff’s office attempted to stop the vehicle, it ran a stop sign and fled at high rates of speed initiating the pursuit.

Authorities say the vehicle continued south for about eight miles violating several stop signs before turning west onto Highway 32 at speeds over 110 mph. The vehicle crossed over Highway 81, entered Madison and fled west on Highway 32 as the Madison Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

As the pursuit continued, the vehicle continued westbound turning onto Highway 45 north of Newman Grove and traveled south entering Platte County. After crossing Highway 91 the vehicle continued at high rates of speed on a gravel county road, where authorities say the pursuit ended due to hazardous driving and unfamiliarity of the roads.

It was later on Monday when the vehicle was located abandoned at a residence south of Lindsey by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after, a male subject was located walking in the area and was detained at the request of the Stanton County Sheriff who identified that male as a suspect.

The sheriff’s office said Joseph Hrbek, 27, of Verdigre, was taken into custody by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and booked on charges of multiple stop sign violations, speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license.

Hrbek was detained pending the posting of a cash bond. He admitted being the lone occupant and having used meth prior to the pursuit.

