Emerson, NE man charged after recording device found in grocery store restroom

Miquel Vazquez was booked into the Dakota County, NE Jail on three counts of unlawful intrusion.
Miquel Vazquez was booked into the Dakota County, NE Jail on three counts of unlawful intrusion.(Dakota County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERSON, Neb. (KTIV) - An Emerson, Neb. man has been arrested and charged following the discovery of a recording device in the restroom of the town’s grocery store.

According to a news release posted on the Emerson Police Department Facebook page, it was around 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14, when the police were dispatched to the Post 60 Market, 109 N Main St., Emerson.

An employee of the store had found a suspicious looking device in the restroom of the business and alerted the manager. The device was turned over to the police and after closer examination, it was confirmed to be a hidden video recording device.

In the early morning hours on Oct. 15, the police department received further information regarding the device which led to the arrest of Miguel J. Vazquez of Emerson. Vazquez was transported to the Dakota County Jail and has been charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries

Latest News

Students at Holy Cross took part in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll event on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Holy Cross students take part in Iowa Youth Straw Poll event
A Lincoln County, SD crash turned fatal on Friday, Oct. 21
Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a body,...
Judge will allow photographs, video of remains in Nebraska abortion trial
Siouxland District Health says private drinking water wells are running dry