Emerson, NE man charged after recording device found in grocery store restroom

EMERSON, Neb. (KTIV) - An Emerson, Neb. man has been arrested and charged following the discovery of a recording device in the restroom of the town’s grocery store.

According to a news release posted on the Emerson Police Department Facebook page, it was around 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14, when the police were dispatched to the Post 60 Market, 109 N Main St., Emerson.

An employee of the store had found a suspicious looking device in the restroom of the business and alerted the manager. The device was turned over to the police and after closer examination, it was confirmed to be a hidden video recording device.

In the early morning hours on Oct. 15, the police department received further information regarding the device which led to the arrest of Miguel J. Vazquez of Emerson. Vazquez was transported to the Dakota County Jail and has been charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion.

The case remains under investigation.

