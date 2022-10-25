Grocery store prices continue to soar with no end in sight

The supply and demand imbalance means companies can pass on the higher prices to shoppers...
The supply and demand imbalance means companies can pass on the higher prices to shoppers without their sales taking a big hit.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It seems like everything is getting more expensive, and according to new government data, prices at the grocery store are no exception.

The Food at Home Index is an indicator of grocery prices. It increased by .7% last month and 13% over the last year.

Contributing factors for the food price hikes include producers paying more for labor and materials, extreme weather conditions and diseases such as the deadly Avian flu.

Demand is still high, though, because people need to eat.

Many people are working from home now and eating more of their meals there than they did before the pandemic.

The supply and demand imbalance means companies can pass on the higher prices to shoppers without their sales taking a big hit.

Many shoppers are making adjustments by doing things like buying fewer products, buying less expensive private-label brands or shopping at discount grocery chains.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Michigan jury gets case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
Joseph Hrbek was arrested on multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple...
Monday morning high-speed pursuit extends across multiple NE counties
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 25,...
American consumer confidence takes a hit in October
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister, faces economic crisis