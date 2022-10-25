Halloween is creeping up and the importance of safety is a priority

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As always, safety is a top priority this year as trick-or-treaters prepare to hit the streets on Halloween.

Experts say parents should be checking the candy their children collect for any irregularities.

Halloween is a pretty busy night on the roads, so it’s also important for drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

“You know one of the things we were constantly paying attention to is traffic, you know, you got kids, you got crossing the streets, you got people in cars taking their kids and things like that, it’s just busy,” said Tyler Brock, of the Siouxland District Health Department.

Children should stay in areas with which they are familiar. Additionally, it’s often dark outside while children are out enjoying the holiday, so being able to see is important.

“We want everybody to have a safe and happy Halloween, so one thing we urge parents to do is number on go out with a good flashlight, make sure you change out your batteries in your flashlight,” said Sgt. Tom Gill, of the Sioux City Police Department.

Officers say if a piece of candy appears to have been tampered with in any way, throw it away. You can find more safety tips for this Halloween and when trick-or-treating is allowed in Sioux City here.

