Hinton and Gehlen Catholic pick up sweeps to move on to regional championship games

By Amber Salas
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Hinton Blackhawks are moving on to the Class 2A Region 2 championship game after picking up a 3-0 win over Lawton-Bronson on Monday. Gehlen Catholic is also moving on to the Class 1A Region 1 championship after defeating Remsen St. Mary’s 3-0. Teams now have one more win to go in order to punch their tickets to state.

Final scores:

Western Christian 3 North Union 0 F

Newell-Fonda 3 Bishop Garrigan 0 F

Boyden-Hull 3 Central Lyon 1 F

Hinton 3 Lawton-Bronson 0 F

Gehlen Catholic 3 Remsen St. Mary’s 0 F

Ridge View 3 So. Cent. Calhoun 0 F

