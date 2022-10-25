Holy Cross students take part in Iowa Youth Straw Poll event

Students at Holy Cross took part in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll event on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Students at Holy Cross took part in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll event on Tuesday, Oct. 25.(Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thousands of students across Iowa, including hundreds in the Siouxland area, cast ballots for their preferred congressional and gubernatorial candidates in the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Iowa Youth Straw Poll event.

Holy Cross Catholic School was one of several in the Siouxland region that registered to participate. More than 120 schools across the state took part in Tuesday’s event coordinated by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

“I believe voting is the most important thing we can do as citizens,” Pate said. “It’s not only our civic duty, but voting gives us all a voice. It’s important for young people to understand that part of what makes America great is that we give the power to the people to determine our leaders. Hopefully that’s a lesson they will carry for the rest of their lives.”

The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Pate for use in Iowa schools. The poll provides a hands-on educational experience designed to inspire civic engagement.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries

Latest News

Miquel Vazquez was booked into the Dakota County, NE Jail on three counts of unlawful intrusion.
Emerson, NE man charged after recording device found in grocery store restroom
A Lincoln County, SD crash turned fatal on Friday, Oct. 21
Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a body,...
Judge will allow photographs, video of remains in Nebraska abortion trial
Siouxland District Health says private drinking water wells are running dry