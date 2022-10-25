Holy Cross students take part in Iowa Youth Straw Poll event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thousands of students across Iowa, including hundreds in the Siouxland area, cast ballots for their preferred congressional and gubernatorial candidates in the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Iowa Youth Straw Poll event.

Holy Cross Catholic School was one of several in the Siouxland region that registered to participate. More than 120 schools across the state took part in Tuesday’s event coordinated by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

“I believe voting is the most important thing we can do as citizens,” Pate said. “It’s not only our civic duty, but voting gives us all a voice. It’s important for young people to understand that part of what makes America great is that we give the power to the people to determine our leaders. Hopefully that’s a lesson they will carry for the rest of their lives.”

The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Pate for use in Iowa schools. The poll provides a hands-on educational experience designed to inspire civic engagement.

