Jackets donated in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Members of the South Sioux City Knights of Columbus are working hard to help the youngest, and oldest in the community.

The Knights presented 12 new kid-sized winter coats for school age kids for the city’s “Coat Tree” in front of the library where people of need can access them.

Knights of Columbus member Bill Garvey said it’s good to see the community come together to help.

“If everybody would just stop and look, we are all so blessed. And if you have that capability of giving back, whether it’s time, money, effort, it’s just a great thing for the community, nd that’s what makes South Sioux so great,” Garvey said.

The Knights of Columbus also donated $500 to the South Sioux City Senior Center with the hope of improving dining service, as well as, bringing back the “Meals on Wheels” program.

“At one time, when we shut the doors on June 3, there were approximately 60 deliveries going out to different senior citizens, shut ins, disabled individuals,” Garvey said.

Garvey said getting “Meals on Wheels” back would also add companionship and security to people who are living at home and need assistance.

While Garvey understands $500 is not a exorbitant amount of money he said gifts like this will make a difference if people continue to pitch in.

