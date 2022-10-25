Judge will allow photographs, video of remains in Nebraska abortion trial

Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a body,...
Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a body, appeared in court Wednesday
By Matt Breen
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - A judge says photos and video of law enforcement digging up the remains of a fetus allegedly aborted, and buried, in northeast Nebraska, will be allowed in court during Jessica Burgess’s December 12th trial.

Back in April, prosecutors say Jessica Burgess ordered abortion pills on the internet for her then-17-year-old daughter, Celeste Burgess, to take to abort her fetus. After the teen aborted the fetus, investigators say Jessica and Celeste Burgess buried the remains.

Investigators photographed and took videos as the remains were exhumed. Burgess’s attorney didn’t object to the content of the photographs, but the number of photographs of the remains of the fetus.

The judge ruled all 14 photographs will be admitted into evidence at trial. The judge also admitted both videos of the exhumation of the remains. But the judge said no audio from the first video will be played because it may prejudice the jury. And the second video may only be admitted for “foundational purposes” but won’t go to the jury because it is redundant to the first video admitted into evidence.

The judge also ruled statements made by Jessica Burgess, and Celeste Burgess, to law enforcement, can be admitted because they were given voluntarily to investigators.

In a separate motion, Jessica Burgess’s attorney wants the judge to quash two of the criminal counts Burgess faces.

