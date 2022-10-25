A Lincoln County, SD crash turned fatal on Friday, Oct. 21

(WCJB)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., S.D. (KTIV) - A Canton, S.D. man has died following a one-vehicle accident in the evening of Friday, Oct. 21.

A vehicle driven by Gary Rang, 62, of Canton, was southbound on 480th Avenue when Rang lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

Rang, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries

Latest News

Miquel Vazquez was booked into the Dakota County, NE Jail on three counts of unlawful intrusion.
Emerson, NE man charged after recording device found in grocery store restroom
Students at Holy Cross took part in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll event on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Holy Cross students take part in Iowa Youth Straw Poll event
Jessica Burgess, the mother of a teen who allegedly illegally aborted and disposed a body,...
Judge will allow photographs, video of remains in Nebraska abortion trial
Siouxland District Health says private drinking water wells are running dry