A Lincoln County, SD crash turned fatal on Friday, Oct. 21

LINCOLN CO., S.D. (KTIV) - A Canton, S.D. man has died following a one-vehicle accident in the evening of Friday, Oct. 21.

A vehicle driven by Gary Rang, 62, of Canton, was southbound on 480th Avenue when Rang lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.

Rang, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

