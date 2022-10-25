A Lincoln County, SD crash turned fatal on Friday, Oct. 21
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., S.D. (KTIV) - A Canton, S.D. man has died following a one-vehicle accident in the evening of Friday, Oct. 21.
A vehicle driven by Gary Rang, 62, of Canton, was southbound on 480th Avenue when Rang lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled.
Rang, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.