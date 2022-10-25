Moville, IA continues to grow, attracting new businesses & families

MOVILLE, IA (KTIV) - Attracting new residents and businesses can be difficult for small towns across the country. But one Siouxland town, with less than 1,700 people, continues to grow.

While many small towns across the country have had to worry about losing population, but in Moville, Iowa, the community has continued to grow.

Moville is located just off Highway 20 in Woodbury County, which saw its population increase by 70 people between the last two census counts.

“We have a lot of people moving in because they want to go ahead and have that small-town atmosphere, plus a good school system,” said Jim Fisher, Mayor of Moville.

The town has been working on several housing projects to accommodate the growing population. Phases 1 and 2 of the Ridge Housing Project added 61 new lots for sale, 43 of which have already been sold. Additionally, the town’s volunteer economic development group bought and donated additional land to the town, which is being used to build six multi-family homes. Two have been built and sold, and the third is under construction.

And as the population in Moville continues to grow, businesses are thriving.

“After I took over, I saw such an immense amount of overwhelming support,” said Trissa Bottorff, owner of Movillatte. “I would never have a business anywhere else but Moville.”

Movillatte is located on Frontage Road, where a number of projects are underway.

Countryman Financial Services has been based out of Moville for years and recently moved into one of five brand-new buildings on Frontage Road. Owner and Moville native Chris Countryman is encouraged by the growth.

“Just in the last few years we’ve seen so much growth going on,” said Countryman. “So many opportunities. There’s a lot of business opportunities and job opportunities that are popping up in the area. And it’s just nice to see a town progress because in small towns you’re either growing or you’re shrinking.”

Also, three existing businesses on Frontage Rd. were recently remodeled, and plans are in place to begin construction on a new bank and medical clinic next spring.

Additionally, some businesses on Moville’s Main St. have been remodeled, including the dentist’s office and the Crankshaft restaurant. A brand-new restaurant, Outlaw Barbecue, is being built on Main St.

Mayor Fisher credits city staff, council members and residents for their teamwork and proactive approach to helping the community continue to thrive.

“It sort of falls together,” said Fisher. “And as long as you seize the opportunity to go ahead and move forward, it sort of takes care of itself.”

Moville leaders are already planning their newest project. They hope to expand their industrial park, which is located across Highway 20.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.