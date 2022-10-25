New express parking ramp opens at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new express ramp has opened for a parking garage at Eppley Airfield.

According to the Omaha Airport Authority, the Premier Parking in the South Garage has been relocated from Level 1 to Level 3.

The exclusive express ramp leads directly to the newly relocated Premier Parking location.

It’s part of the Airport Access and Parking Modernization Program at Eppley Airfield.

“The new ParkOMA Premier Parking location provides convenient and quick access to the departures level of the Eppley Airfield terminal via climate-controlled walkways,” a release from the Omaha Airport Authority said.

The larger plan of the Airport Access and Parking Modernization Program is to prepare for future growth at the airport.

Another goal of the program is to expand the roadway leading to the terminal.

“When complete, these projects will improve customer service by providing enhancements to capacity, efficiency, safety, and security,” the Omaha Airport Authority said.

Construction for the Airport Access and Parking Modernization Program is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

