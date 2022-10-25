Rishi Sunak named as the new Prime Minister of the UK

LONDON, United Kingdom (NBC) - Rishi Sunak has been named as the new Prime Minister of the UK, making him the UK’s first prime minister of color, and at 42, the youngest Prime Minister in more than 200 years.

Sunak was elected leader of the conservative party this morning, a history-making moment amid the chaos of British politics. Sunak is the country’s first British Indian prime minister.

Sunak met King Charles this morning, who formally appointed Sunak Prime Minister and invited him to form a government. He is the third prime minister this year.

He faces a massive challenge with the value of the pound sharply down against the dollar, surging inflation and borrowing costs through the roof, and is expected to oversee huge spending cuts to balance the books, an unpopular move, especially given his wealthy background.

Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss lasted only 44 days in office, pushed out after her economic plans blew up Britain’s finances. Her predecessor Boris Johnson, forced to quit after a series of scandals.

With no election until January 2025, many voters just hope Sunak won’t be as bad as his predecessors.

