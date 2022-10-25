Siouxland District Health says private drinking water wells are running dry

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Abnormal dry conditions throughout the region, are leading to a significant number of private drinking water wells being impacted or running dry.

That news came out of the Siouxland District Health Department on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the US Drought Monitor webpage, the western portion of Woodbury County is currently in an extreme drought.

The Siouxland District Health Department’s news release stated Woodbury County hasn’t experienced conditions such as these since 2013. Current conditions are also only the second time in the last 22 years the area has experienced an extreme drought.

The health department advised that private well owners need to be aware that shallow Sandpoint wells are directly impacted and the first to feel the effects of local and regional drought since they draw from the water table, which is recharged from rain and nearby streamflow.

“It’s not uncommon for Sandpoint wells to start going dry in extreme drought,” said Ivy Bremer, environmental specialist, Siouxland District Health Department. “With the increase in dry wells, it has been increasingly difficult for our local certified well drillers to keep up with the demand for drilling new wells.”

The Siouxland District Health Department is working with Iowa well contractors and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to determine availability and potential options for those experiencing these situations.

Bremer said there are steps that residents can take to help reduce the impacts of this drought, including voluntarily reducing water usage.

“This is especially important for those who depend on private wells,” stated Bremer.

Below are tips to help conserve water and respond to a dry well:

If you have concerns for your well, contact your certified well contractor. Verify the type of your well or if your pump can be lowered to take advantage of water at a greater depth.

Minimize water waste by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures.

Take shorter showers, run dishwashers and clothes washing machines with full loads, and shut off water while washing dishes, shaving, brushing teeth, and lathering up to wash hands, rather than running the water continuously.

Avoid washing vehicles or power-washing homes and other buildings using the private water well.

If using water tanks becomes necessary, ensure you are utilizing a container that is suitable for hauling or storing potable water.

Do not use tanks that have been previously used for other chemical purposes.

Determine proper storage of water as winter nears and freezing may occur.

For more information, visit www.siouxlanddistricthealth.org or contact 712-279-6119.

