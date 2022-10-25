A system to move in giving us light rain chances ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Lows dipped into the upper 20s and lower 30s across Siouxland this morning before reaching seasonal highs by the afternoon in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will be a bit on cool side of average again tonight with lows in the upper 20s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will start off sunny, but then we’ll see increasing clouds as the day goes along and a chance of some light showers will start to creep into western Siouxland by later in the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.

Better chances of light showers will be with us Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday with highs a bit cooler in the upper 50s.

As that system pulls away, we’ll be see clearing skies on Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Will we be keeping some of that kind of warmth around for the weekend?

