Update on Missouri River with dry conditions expected to continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The fourth of six public meetings discussing the Missouri River Basin was held by the U.S. Army Corps Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

The meeting was held in Sioux City and began with a weather outlook for the rest of the year and into next year. They anticipate that the drought will persist into next year causing the river to remain at minimum service flow.

The Corps also recapped their drought conservation and drought management they have worked on throughout the past eight months. John Remus, the chief for the division believes there could be a significant impact for Siouxland.

”I think the biggest effect here for Siouxland would be the river terminals just here and south of town, they’re going to have to load lighter, the barges will have to load lighter to get through. There may be this winter if we get a cold snap while we’re at the lowest flows, a water intake may have to go offline,” said Remus.

Remus did say that this was not a problem last year, but it could be based on what they are projecting.

