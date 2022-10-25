VIDEO: Backpack bursts into flames during chase between motorcyclist, police

A police pursuit ends with a man being tased and his backpack full of gasoline bursting into flames. (Source: KHBS, KHOG, ARKANSAS STATE POLICE, CNN)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KHBS) - A police chase with a motorcyclist in Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this month ended in flames.

Arkansas State Police troopers tased the driver of a speeding motorcycle without knowing his backpack was filled with gasoline.

In the video released by police, a state trooper tried pulling over a motorcyclist in Little Rock for not having a license plate at about 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 13.

The motorcyclist, identified as Christopher Gaylor, is seen ignoring all traffic signals and weaving through cars.

As Gaylor worked his way toward Interstate 30, a second state trooper encountered him.

Gaylor continued into North Little Rock, exiting the freeway and traveling along the sidewalks of a shopping center.

Police say one trooper used their taser, causing the gasoline-filled backpack to burst into flames.

Troopers extinguished the fire and provided aid to Gaylor until paramedics arrived.

Police say Gaylor is in the hospital and expected to recover. He faces several charges, including felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest
An accident near Royal, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 22 sent multiple people to the hospital with...
Clay County, IA accident leaves occupants with severe injuries

Latest News

Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a...
Homeowner lawfully shoots burglar armed with butcher knife, police say
Monday morning high-speed pursuit extends across multiple NE counties
Monday morning high-speed pursuit extends across multiple NE counties
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem’s airplane use
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt