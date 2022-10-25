Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several police vehicles seen outside Check Into Cash Monday morning.
Police say an undisclosed amount of cash taken in armed robbery
Field fire north of Wisner fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions.
Update: Wisner residents allowed to return home after field fires forced evacuations late Sunday afternoon.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital

Latest News

Hinton and Gehlen Catholic pick up sweeps to move on to regional championship games
Phoenix police said an estimated 37 dogs were found in the home, many of them locked inside...
Woman, 31 dogs die in fire at home with ‘hoard-like conditions,’ officials say
Sioux City woman awaits sentencing on federal meth conspiracy charges
Sioux City woman awaits sentencing on federal meth conspiracy charges
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital
Crawford Co. accident sends 5 teens, 1 adult to hospital