SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has announced its Small Business EXPO from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Tyson Event Center Fleet Farm Arena.

The event is an opportunity for small businesses to showcase what they have to offer. The expo is free to the public.

For more information visit the chamber’s website.

