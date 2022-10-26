Big Ten releases 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will open next football season at home against Utah State on Sept. 2, 2023.
The Big Ten on Wednesday released the college football schedules for the 2023 season.
The Hawkeyes will get five Big Ten Conference matchups at home next year. However, they’ll have to go to Ames for a shot at reclaiming the Cy-Hawk trophy against Iowa State when they face off on Sept. 9.
Here’s the full schedule:
Sept. 2 - Utah State
Sept. 9 - at Iowa State
Sept. 16 - Western Michigan
Sept. 23 - at Penn State
Sept. 30 - Michigan State
Oct. 7 - Purdue
Oct. 14 - at Wisconsin
Oct. 21 - Minnesota
Oct. 28 - Open
Nov. 4 - at Northwestern
Nov. 11 - Rutgers
Nov. 18 - Illinois
Nov. 24 - at Nebraska
Dec. 2 - Big Ten Championship
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.