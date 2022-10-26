Big Ten releases 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will open next football season at home against Utah State on Sept. 2, 2023.

The Big Ten on Wednesday released the college football schedules for the 2023 season.

The Hawkeyes will get five Big Ten Conference matchups at home next year. However, they’ll have to go to Ames for a shot at reclaiming the Cy-Hawk trophy against Iowa State when they face off on Sept. 9.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 2 - Utah State

Sept. 9 - at Iowa State

Sept. 16 - Western Michigan

Sept. 23 - at Penn State

Sept. 30 - Michigan State

Oct. 7 - Purdue

Oct. 14 - at Wisconsin

Oct. 21 - Minnesota

Oct. 28 - Open

Nov. 4 - at Northwestern

Nov. 11 - Rutgers

Nov. 18 - Illinois

Nov. 24 - at Nebraska

Dec. 2 - Big Ten Championship

