Briar Cliff introduces new Esports program and arena

By Nick Reis
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new athletic program was introduced at Briar Cliff University on Wednesday, along with the unveiling of their brand new “arena.” However, instead of playing on a court or a field, these athletes are competing on the computer.

The Briar Cliff Esports program has two eight-week seasons in the fall and spring. They’re already in the midst of their inaugural fall season, currently sitting at 4-2. The top eight teams advance to the conference playoffs, where they’ll have a chance to reach national tournaments.

The team consists of 14 students who specialize in at least one of three games: League of Legends, Apex Legends, or Valorant.

Head coach Jack Moehrke anticipates that the program will continue to grow because of how inclusive Esports are.

”You can do it from when you’re at home, from when you’re 10 years old, from when you’re 6 years old, right?” said Moehrke. “You can start the games anywhere. You can play them anywhere. It makes it a lot easier to pick up these games, whereas with certain sports, you might have certain disabilities that stop you from playing them. E-sports, it’s not as much of a problem.”

Moehrke said he hopes to eventually broadcast competitions in the university’s auditorium for students to watch. Those interested in watching the team’s competitions now can stream them on Twitch.

