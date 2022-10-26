Cedar County man repeatedly stalked family, escaped from jail, prosecutors say

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man is back in custody after police say he escaped from jail over the weekend, prompting a manhunt across county lines.

And that’s the latest charge against the suspect, 25-year-old Jackson Metheny, who faces dozens of other allegations, ranging from harassment, stalking and assaulting a peace officer.

Police and prosecutors say this Cedar County man has racked up dozens of charges over the last several months, including, most recently, allegedly escaping from jail.

KTIV News 4 was the only outlet inside the courtroom as the proceedings unfolded. That’s 25-year-old Jackson Metheny facing a judge after prosecutors filed a slate of 13 new charges for stalking a woman and her family... and then escaping jail.

Let’s take a look back at the timeline. Police say Metheny started with criminal trespass on August 8, assaulted a peace officer while in jail the same day, stalked the same woman and her family on October 19 while on bond before eventually escaping from jail on October 22. He was arrested again the same day.

According to court documents, Metheny scaled the second story of the victim’s house before allegedly entering her teenage daughter’s bedroom. Police allege Metheny also sent sexually charged messages to an adult victim through Snapchat.

After the initial alleged break-in, the victims sought and obtained an order of protection ordering Metheny to stay away. But, prosecutors allege Matheny violated that order, returning to the victim’s residence while on bond for the initial harassment at their home.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda declined an on-camera interview for this story, but he told us he’s still investigating how the escape happened.

The sheriff says it’s possible a mechanical failure led to the escape, but Metheny also reportedly could’ve broken out in transit from another correctional facility to the Cedar County Jail.

One of the alleged victims also declined an on-camera interview, but she says she lives in fear because Metheny returned to her home while on bond, in spite of the judge’s order he not contact her.

The judge did set bond at $80,000 and up for the most recent set of allegations, though prosecutors have asked for the suspect’s bond to be revoked in the initial set of allegations. The victim that spoke with KTIV said she’s worried Metheny could get out of jail once more, despite the litany of charges.

In addition to those charges, Metheny also faces a charge for stealing an ATV during his escape. According to court documents, Metheny went back to his parent’s home during the escape to change from his jail clothing before taking off again.

Online court records indicate no other parties have been charged.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.