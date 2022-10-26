Cold morning in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! It is a cold and clear morning with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. Some good news is that our wind is calm this morning making us not have a feels like temperature.

For today, our highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region with wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We will see sunny skies for the first half of today, but towards the afternoon hours we will see clouds start to increase from the southwest. Rain is a possibility this evening in our western counties as a disturbance moves through.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 40s with cloudy conditions and a chance of some rain showers passing through Siouxland. The highest chance of rain showers will be in our western counties, but overnight we could see some showers develop in our eastern counties.

Thursday will be our best chance to see widespread showers. Throughout the day tomorrow we will see highs only climbing into the 50s as cloudy conditions and rain showers move through Siouxland. Models are showing that western Siouxland has the highest chance of rain, but we could see some rain showers develop into central and eastern Siouxland.

After tomorrow our rain chances disappear, but our highs will be right on average for this time of year. Halloween weekend looks nice too with highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

I’ll have more details in my full weather on News 4 Today!

