Cuming County, NE gives latest update on weekend fire in Wisner

(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
WISNER, Neb. (KTIV) - Three small structures were lost to the fire and one individual had injuries after the Sunday, Oct. 23 field fire in Wisner, Nebraska.

According to a news release issued by the Cuming County Office of Emergency Management, Wisner Fire and EMS were called to 8 and N Road, south of Wisner, at 2:40 p.m.

The fire began in a cornfield and spread fast due to the high winds. By late Sunday afternoon, evacuation of the City of Wisner was recommended. Highway 275 from Beemer to Wisner was also shut down due to low visibility.

Around 15 to 20 farmers and businesses assisted in hauling water to the scene, as well as 15 to 20 farmers helped disc to prevent the spread.

Over the course of the fire, 14 area fire departments had responded, with assistance from the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, Wisner and West Point Police Departments, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation, as well as many others.

Help was also requested from Nebraska Wildland Incident Response Assistance Team, which sent two people to help manage the incident.

Wisner Fire Chief Wade Eisenhauer stated the fire extinguishment was done by the whole community and Wisner Fire and Rescue appreciated all the help.

One individual was taken to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill reported that, as of Tuesday afternoon, the three smaller structures that were lost were not homes.

The State Fire Marshal investigated the fire as accidental.

