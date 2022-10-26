Family makes perfect pit crew for IMCA Rookie of the Year Willy Kirk

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is a family affair anytime Willy Kirk is racing, with 15-year-old Willy driving a car that’s put together and worked on by the entire kirk family from his former racecar driver father Dirk Kirk to his photographer older sister Sammi on race day it’s all hands-on deck.

“You don’t see a whole lot of people here with their entire family in their pits, but it’s a weekly show,” says Kirks older sister Sami Kirk. “And it’s fun we get to know each other better and grow as a family.”

But with a knowledge of racing in this family comes a knowledge of the dangers involved and nerves each time Willy goes around a turn.

“A lot more than when I raced myself,” said Dirk Kirk, Willy’s father. “It’s just you have no control you have nothing and you’re sitting here watching.”

Willy was faced with a decision 2 years ago to either jump up a class in Go-Kart racing or move into the full-size cars, something both Willy and his father were ready for.

“At the end of the year he had to make a jump to a different kart age wise,” said Dirk Kirk. “And we looked at it and we said he can move into the real cars.”

“It sounded a lot more fun to race against adults than kids my age,” said Willy Kirk IMCA Sport Mod Rookie of the Year.

Since transitioning to full size cars Willy has raced in the sport modification division at dirt tracks around the Midwest including the park Jefferson speedway just outside of Sioux City, but despite the Sloan native’s success he does not always get the credit he most definitely deserves.

“Some people think it’s a lot easier than it really is,” said Willy Kirk. “So when some people hear about my success, they think it’s kind of easy.”

It’s not easy Willy just makes it look that way, in 60 races during the 2022 season Kirk raced to 52 top 10′s 43 top 5s and 7 victory lanes, he was the IMCA Sport Mod Champion for South Dakota, the Wagner speedway points champion and finished 20th overall in the IMCA National sport mod points rankings.

All of which was good enough to net Willy the IMCA National Sport Mod Rookie of the year award.

“It felt really good,” said Willy Kirk. “It really made me feel like all of the hard work this year paid off.”

Although success has come the Kirks way on the track, they still feel the best part of race weekend is the time together.

“It’s a family thing you know we’ve got all of this here,” said Dirk kirk. “Usually all of us at the track and it’s just great doing this and working with your kid along the way and just that’s been the fun part of it.”

