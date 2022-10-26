First-degree murder trial in Emmet County, IA to begin Wednesday

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - A jury has been seated in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people charged in the October 2021 death of David McDowell of Estherville, whose body was found along a rural Emmet County road.

In opening statements, prosecuting attorney Maureen Hughes of the State Attorney General’s Office told jurors Van Der Wilt and another defendant in the case, Connor Uhde, lured McDowell to an apartment and that he was then taken to a location five miles outside of Estherville where he was shot in the neck. Hughes added Van Der Wilt wanted to kill McDowell out of retribution for McDowell calling authorities following an assault.

Defense attorney Mike Adams told jurors to be open-minded, arguing the state doesn’t have sufficient evidence to prove its case.

Uhde has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the case in exchange for testifying against Van Der Wilt.

The state will begin presenting its case Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.