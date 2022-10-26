Former NBA player Chris Herren visits Siouxland sharing his story of overcoming substance addiction

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Living out a dream of becoming a professional athlete can come with the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows.

Former NBA player Chris Herren experienced all of the emotions as he battled substance abuse during his time as a college basketball player, in the NBA and in international leagues.

In June 2008, Herren was in a car accident following a drug overdose that almost took his life. Herren received help, and has been sober since August 1, 2008.

Just a few years later in 2011, he founded the Herren Project and now travels across the nation to share his story with schools and other communities as a part of Herren Talks.

On Tuesday, he spoke to students at Bishop Heelan high school to share his story, with a goal of challenging the audience to rethink about they way the world looks at addiction.

“If you ask kids to come into this auditorium with a picture of a drug addict, they’d bring the worst day. Nobody brings the first day. Nobody brings what that person looked like in the very beginning. So, you know, again, for me, it’s about challenging them. It’s about understanding, you know why they have to change themselves,” said Chris Herren.

Herren says sharing his story and connecting with all kinds of people is something he’s become very passionate about, and feels it has become his own responsibility.

