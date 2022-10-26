Grassley, Reynolds win Iowa Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Following the Iowa Youth Straw Poll on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds were pronounced the winners.

A total of 16,629 students from more than 140 schools voted in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll this week.

Students in every K-12 school across the state were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races. The purpose of the poll is to serve as a fun, hands-on, learning activity to engage young people in civics.

The final results show Gov. Reynolds winning the race for governor, with 60 percent of the vote. Democratic Deidre DeJear had 31 percent and Libertarian Rick Stewart picked up 9 percent.

Sen. Grassley came out on top in the U.S. Senate race, with 61 percent, over Democrat Michael Franken with 39 percent.

Iowa’s four U.S. House races were polled as well. Republican Randy Feenstra picked up 63 percent of the vote in the Fourth District, with Democrat Ryan Melton at 23 percent and Liberty Party Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder at 14 percent.

Traditionally, the Iowa Youth Straw Poll has served as a good indicator of how the actual elections will shape up.

“I want to thank all the teachers, principals and staff that helped make the Youth Straw Poll possible, but most importantly, thank you to the students who made their voices heard,” Secretary Pate said. “This was hopefully a valuable, hands-on learning experience for them, and I hope all of them will continue to be a voter throughout their lives.”

