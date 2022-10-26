Hinton Volleyball plays each day with heart and passion leading to success on the court

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - It has been a season to remember for the Hinton Blackhawks volleyball team.

Under the guidance of first-year co-head coaches Robin Mohr and Kate Ortegren, the Blackhawks sit at 24-2 eyeing one more win to punch their ticket to state.

On the court, one can find the Hinton Blackhawks getting big blocks, or hammering the ball down for a kill. But what has been their key to success this year?

“It’s so fun. Playing volleyball with these girls is so fun. They’re all so amazing. I think I’ve made best friends from this sport this year. We just all clicked so well,” said Aubree Lake, Hinton volleyball senior.

They’re just having fun on the court, and playing as a family.

“I think we all play with a lot of heart this season. I think we all want it really bad. And we all are willing to do whatever it takes to get to where we want to be no matter what role you’re in on the team,” said Lake.

“When we’re out there, we just tell each other like, just keep swinging, just come out firing and just have fun,” said Bailey Boeve, Hinton volleyball freshman.

Their goal is to make a deep run in the state tournament, something they’ve been thinking about since a young age.

“We just want to get there. It’s been a goal of all of ours since we were little, little girls. Just one of our big goals that we all want to achieve since the beginning of the season,” said Ashlyn Kovarna, Hinton volleyball junior.

And with all their success on the court this season, the Hinton Blackhawks are playing as a family, with one special person in mind.

“I think about her the entire time I’m playing. Every point that I make is dedicated to her. And I know my team says every win that we have is for her and that’s really special,” said Carly Hicklin, Hinton volleyball junior.

Carly Hicklin’s mom, Dawn Hicklin, passed away in September after a battle with cancer.

As the state tournament inches closer, Carly remembers her mom, who was on the first-ever Remsen St. Mary’s volleyball team to go to state in 1984.

Dawn Hicklin, a member of the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks Hall of Fame, instilled Carly’s love for volleyball. That passion is something she shows on the court every day.

“Playing for my mom is really what’s been like pushing me to still be on the court. Because I want to do that for her because I know that’s what she would want me to do,” said Hicklin.

The Hinton volleyball team has the opportunity to punch their ticket to state with a win in the Class 2A Region 2 Championship game against Ridge View on Wednesday night. One thing is for certain: they will be playing with heart and passion.

