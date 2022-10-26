Iowa Lakes Community College given over $13,000 in tools

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - More than $13,000 in tools were delivered to the Iowa Lakes Community College Construction Technology program in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on Monday, Oct. 24.

The program won the tools form the One in a Million Tool Giveaway held by Rural Renovators (RR) Buildings in Franklin Grove, Illinois. The company’s onwer, Kyle Stumpenhorst, was on hand to personally deliver the tools.

According to a news release issued by the college, the tools were won from the One in a Million Tool Giveaway held by Stumpenhorst on his YouTube channel, “RR Buildings,” to celebrate reaching a million YouTube followers.

Stumpenhorst viewed over 2,500 videos multiple times before selecting six finalists for the giveaway. A video submitted by Corey Menning, program coordinator of the Construction Technology program at Iowa Lakes Community College, was chosen as the winner by viewers during a live-streamed vote on Oct. 8.

