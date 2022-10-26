Iowa Lakes Community College given over $13,000 in tools

Iowa Lakes Community College Construction Technology program in Emmetsburg, Iowa, was the...
Iowa Lakes Community College Construction Technology program in Emmetsburg, Iowa, was the recipient of $13,000 in tools as the winner of a giveaway.(Iowa Lakes Community College)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - More than $13,000 in tools were delivered to the Iowa Lakes Community College Construction Technology program in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on Monday, Oct. 24.

The program won the tools form the One in a Million Tool Giveaway held by Rural Renovators (RR) Buildings in Franklin Grove, Illinois. The company’s onwer, Kyle Stumpenhorst, was on hand to personally deliver the tools.

According to a news release issued by the college, the tools were won from the One in a Million Tool Giveaway held by Stumpenhorst on his YouTube channel, “RR Buildings,” to celebrate reaching a million YouTube followers.

Stumpenhorst viewed over 2,500 videos multiple times before selecting six finalists for the giveaway. A video submitted by Corey Menning, program coordinator of the Construction Technology program at Iowa Lakes Community College, was chosen as the winner by viewers during a live-streamed vote on Oct. 8.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquel Vazquez was booked into the Dakota County, NE Jail on three counts of unlawful intrusion.
Emerson, NE man charged after recording device found in grocery store restroom
Police and SWAT stationed outside of the building.
Police presence closes off block of Jackson Street Tuesday evening
WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in a Russian court of drug possession and...
Brittany Griner Appeal Denied
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest

Latest News

Two northwest Iowa schools awarded electric bus funds from Biden Administration
CeJay Van Der Wilt is facing 1st degree murder charges in Emmet County. His trial was set to...
First-degree murder trial in Emmet County, IA to begin Wednesday
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new...
New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake