Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking

Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking, according to a new report from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Nearly 23 percent of Iowans reported binge or heavy drinking.

The report defines heavy drinking as eight or more drinks a week for women, and 15 or more for men.

Binge-drinking is defined as four to five drinks or more on one occasion in the last 30 days.

The report also shows 60 percent said they are drinking more since the pandemic, and 45 percent cited stress as a reason.

Amy Oehlert, a mental health therapist at UnityPoint, said alcoholism is the number one illness she treats.

“I have heard a lot of people comment that the pandemic increased their use of alcohol,” Oehlert said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say that since they were working from home, it was easier to drink from home, drink during the day.”

She said people should reach out for help if drinking is affecting their work or relationships. There are multiple treatment resources across the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquel Vazquez was booked into the Dakota County, NE Jail on three counts of unlawful intrusion.
Emerson, NE man charged after recording device found in grocery store restroom
WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in a Russian court of drug possession and...
Brittany Griner Appeal Denied
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

Latest News

CeJay Van Der Wilt is facing 1st degree murder charges in Emmet County. His trial was set to...
First-degree murder trial in Emmet County, IA to begin Wednesday
When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new...
New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake
Dog Walk Forecast: Bella, Abby & Snickers
Dog Walk Forecast: Bella, Abby & Snickers
Cold morning in Siouxland
Cold morning in Siouxland