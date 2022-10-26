Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking, according to a new report from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Nearly 23 percent of Iowans reported binge or heavy drinking.

The report defines heavy drinking as eight or more drinks a week for women, and 15 or more for men.

Binge-drinking is defined as four to five drinks or more on one occasion in the last 30 days.

The report also shows 60 percent said they are drinking more since the pandemic, and 45 percent cited stress as a reason.

Amy Oehlert, a mental health therapist at UnityPoint, said alcoholism is the number one illness she treats.

“I have heard a lot of people comment that the pandemic increased their use of alcohol,” Oehlert said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say that since they were working from home, it was easier to drink from home, drink during the day.”

She said people should reach out for help if drinking is affecting their work or relationships. There are multiple treatment resources across the state.

