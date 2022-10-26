Judge hears additional testimony in Decker case in Dickinson Co.

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Judge Shane Mayer heard testimony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from some additional witnesses as part of a defense motion seeking a new trial for Allison Decker.

Decker was convicted of 1st degree murder in the death of Angel Bastman of Lake Park following a bench trial this past spring.

Among those testifying was Broderick Westbrook of Jefferson, South Dakota who was an acquaintance of Decker. Westbrook signed an affidavit following Decker’s trial saying he had additional information in the case.

Defense attorney Ned Bjornstad asked Westbrook about a statement he had obtained from another acquaintance, Tia Lovegreen, who also knows Decker and co-defendant, Justice Berntson.

“What she had said was that Allison and Justice were just crash course dummies. Were what? Crash course dummies. She didn’t further explain.”

Susan Krisko with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, who’s representing the state in the case, asked Westbrook if he attempted to coerce Lovegreen into making the statement.

“I believe it was stated that it would help her have a new trial, or get her a new trial. And see her kids again? Sure. Sure, meaning yes? Yes. Okay, so Tia would not sign a statement, right? Yes. And then finally way back when you lied about your relationship with Alli, Allison Decker, to be able to get to see her in jail, right? Correct.”

The judge also heard testimony from Karina Schneider who stated she had been in a relationship with Berntson and that his behavior was very erratic when he was using methamphetamine, adding their relationship became physical.

Under cross examination by the state, reference was made to a postcard Schneider sent to Berntson when he was in jail saying she had fond memories of some of the time she had spent with him.

The judge took the additional testimony under advisement, indicating a written ruling on whether or not a new trial will be granted will be forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.