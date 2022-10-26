Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis.

The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing.

According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston.

Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miquel Vazquez was booked into the Dakota County, NE Jail on three counts of unlawful intrusion.
Emerson, NE man charged after recording device found in grocery store restroom
Police and SWAT stationed outside of the building.
Police presence closes off block of Jackson Street Tuesday evening
Iowa State Bank in Le Mars was robbed in 2019.
Woman convicted in Le Mars bank robbery escaped federal custody, now back under arrest
WNBA star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in a Russian court of drug possession and...
Brittany Griner Appeal Denied
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
Around Siouxland: Small Business Expo
Around Siouxland: Small Business Expo
Michael Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.
3 family members charged after body found stuffed in basement freezer, police say
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
More kids to ride in ‘clean’ school buses, mostly electric
Students at Holy Cross in Sioux City took part in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll event on Tuesday,...
Grassley, Reynolds win Iowa Youth Straw Poll