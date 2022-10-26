Miracle League of Sioux City announces partnership with The Arena

By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two Siouxland organizations have come together to grow programs for athletes with disabilities.

The Miracle League of Sioux City and The Arena announced their new partnership on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunities that the partnership between the Miracle League of Sioux City and The Arena can provide for the Miracle League athletes and families,” said Chad Rea, Miracle League board president. “This partnership puts the Miracle League of Sioux City in the best position to better execute on our mission statement, ‘To provide recreational facilities designed for individuals with disabilities to enable integrated play, promote acceptance and safety, provide positive experiences, and inspire laughter and joy for participants and their families.’

“This will and already has helped expand our programming from baseball at Miracle League Park, to Miracle League Dance, Miracle League basketball, and more opportunities to come. The future looks extremely exciting for both the Miracle League and The Arena and at the same time we are extremely grateful for all the support we have received for the Siouxland community in the past,” Rea continued.

Gretchen Cooper, The Arena’s director of mission advancement, will serve as the new Miracle League executive director.

“When Kevin approached us about a possible partnership, it was not a hard decision. Our mission is simple: to have the greatest positive impact on our community possible. What The Miracle League has is special and we are honored they thought of us to help them progress into the future. We will give it everything we have, I can promise you that,” stated Dustin Cooper, executive director of The Arena.

