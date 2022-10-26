Morningside women’s basketball feels confident in deep roster returning this season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside women’s basketball team finished last season going 30-6 and making a run to the NAIA tournament quarterfinal hitting 30 wins for the 8th time in program history.

The team is eager to get going again with the start of the new season just 10 days away. The Mustangs hope to pick up right where they left off last season as they return eight of their top 10 players from last season.

The team loses Morningside’s all-time leading scorer in Sierra Mitchell, and one of their top players off the bench in Taylor Rodenburgh, but are confident in the depth they have returning.

Sophia Peppers averaged 15 points per game last season, and head coach Jaime Sale says they’re going to really count on her this year.

The Mustangs have been known for their strong offensive performances and getting the ball in the hoop, but this season they hope to become even stronger defensively.

“We’re a good scoring team and we move the ball well. We’re pretty unselfish. We’ve added a couple of new players that can really score too, so I think in most games scoring is not really going to be our problem. It’s just a matter of playing well defensively and on the days that we don’t shoot it particularly well, to be able to overcome that with our defense,” said Jamie Sale, Morningside women’s basketball head coach.

The Mustangs were voted number one in the GPAC preseason poll receiving 10 of the 12 first place votes. They open the season on Nov. 4 vs. College of the Ozarks before beginning conference play against second-ranked Dakota Wesleyan on Nov. 12.

