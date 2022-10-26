Mustangs men’s basketball team looks ahead to new season with new voices leading the team

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs men’s basketball team is eager to jump at the start of a new season with new opportunities, as the winter sports season is just around the corner.

The team lost five seniors last season, including 5-year starter and all-American, Zach Imig, as well as Trey Brown. But the Mustangs now get the chance to see younger guys step up into leadership roles.

The Mustangs start off the season with a challenging non-conference schedule where they hope to see how they well they fare up before getting into conference play.

Head coach Trent Miller says they want to play fast and spread the floor out. He says he’s excited to see the overall growth of the team as they take on the challenge of a new year.

“When you replace guys like that, that have the ball in their hands a lot, it forces our other players to grow and go make plays and develop as players. And it starts with work in the offseason. We’ve had a great offseason coming into this. Like I said, they’re very hungry, and I’ve loved what I’ve seen in practice so far,” said Trent Miller, Morningside men’s basketball head coach.

The team will open their season October 29 on the road at Peru State, and will begin conference play at home against Dakota Wesleyan on November 12. Morningside was picked to finish in 6th place in the GPAC preseason poll.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.